MM 9.22: Maryland men’s lacrosse earns two class of 2025 commitments

By Drew Owens

Maryland men’s lacrosse earned commitments from midfielder John Offutt and long-stick midfielder Oliver Skeean, both class of 2025 prospects, this past week. Skeean announced his decision Sunday and Offutt did so on Monday, both on social media.

Offutt attends St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. In his first year, the Cadets posted a 19-0 record, and then won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship this past season. He is the No. 47 ranked recruit in the class of 2025, per Inside Lacrosse.

Skeean attends Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. He scored 30 goals as a freshman, and was named an All-American as a sophomore. Skeean is a four-star recruit, per Inside Lacrosse.

Offutt and Skeean join goalie Aidan Seibel, who committed earlier this month, as the Terps’ class of 2025 commits.

In other news

Maryland men’s and women’s basketball each released their full 2023-24 schedules. Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes had the stories.

Legendary Maryland football and men’s basketball broadcaster Johnny Holliday joined the Under the Shell Podcast.

Jack Parry recapped Maryland women’s soccer’s scoreless draw against Purdue.

Brian Melanson previewed Maryland volleyball’s matches against No. 19 Purdue and Michigan.

Former Terps Connor Kelly and Jake Higgins will be playing in the PLL Championship on Sunday.