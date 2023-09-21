Maryland women’s basketball announces full schedule for 2023-24 season

Maryland women’s basketball released its full 2023-24 schedule Thursday, which includes 29 regular-season games, 18 of those being Big Ten matchups.

The Terps’ 11-game nonconference slate was previously released, kicking off with a home matchup against Harvard on Nov. 6. They’ll then hit the road for two high-profile matchups against South Carolina (Nov. 12) and UConn (Nov. 16). On Nov. 19, Maryland will take on Syracuse in College Park, the first installment of a two-year home-and-home series.

From Nov. 23-25, the Terps will take part in the Cancun Challenge, before returning home to for games against Niagara (Nov. 29) and George Mason (Dec. 3). They’ll then play their first conference game on Dec. 10 against Northwestern before staying home to round out nonconference play with games against Towson (Dec. 12) and James Madison (Dec. 20).

Following a near-two week break, Maryland will play its first of nine road conference games when it takes on Nebraska on New Year’s Eve. Other road contests include Minnesota (Jan. 3), Michigan State (Jan. 9), Michigan (Jan. 24), Penn State (Jan. 28), Rutgers (Feb. 6), Illinois (Feb. 11), Ohio State (Feb. 25) and Indiana (March 3).

Excluding their opening game against Northwestern, the Terps will face off against eight Big Ten teams in College Park, starting with Purdue on Jan. 6. They’ll also host Ohio State (Jan. 17), Illinois (Jan. 20), Indiana (Jan. 31), Iowa (Feb. 3), Penn State (Feb. 18), Rutgers (Feb. 21), Wisconsin (Feb. 29).

Game times and television designations will be announced in the future.

Maryland’s full 2023-24 season schedule:

Nov. 6: vs. Harvard

Nov. 12: at South Carolina

Nov. 16: at UConn

Nov. 19: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 23: vs. Washington State (Cancun Challenge)

Nov. 24: vs. Green Bay (Cancun Challenge)

Nov. 25: vs. UMass (Cancun Challenge)

Nov. 29: vs. Niagara

Dec. 3: vs. George Mason

Dec. 10: vs. Northwestern

Dec. 12: vs. Towson

Dec. 20: vs. James Madison

Dec. 31: at Nebraska

Jan. 3: at Minnesota

Jan. 6: vs. Purdue

Jan. 9: at Michigan State

Jan. 17: vs. Ohio State

Jan. 20: vs. Illinois

Jan. 24: at Michigan

Jan. 28: at Penn State

Jan. 31: vs. Indiana

Feb. 3: vs. Iowa

Feb. 6: at Rutgers

Feb. 11: at Illinois

Feb. 18: vs. Penn State

Feb. 21: vs. Rutgers

Feb. 25: at Ohio State

Feb. 29: vs. Wisconsin

March 3: at Indiana