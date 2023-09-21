Maryland women’s basketball announces full schedule for 2023-24 season

Maryland women’s basketball released its full 2023-24 schedule Thursday, which includes 29 regular-season games, 18 of those being Big Ten matchups.
The Terps’ 11-game nonconference slate was previously released, kicking off with a home matchup against Harvard on Nov. 6. They’ll then hit the road for two high-profile matchups against South Carolina (Nov. 12) and UConn (Nov. 16). On Nov. 19, Maryland will take on Syracuse in College Park, the first installment of a two-year home-and-home series.
From Nov. 23-25, the Terps will take part in the Cancun Challenge, before returning home to for games against Niagara (Nov. 29) and George Mason (Dec. 3). They’ll then play their first conference game on Dec. 10 against Northwestern before staying home to round out nonconference play with games against Towson (Dec. 12) and James Madison (Dec. 20).
Following a near-two week break, Maryland will play its first of nine road conference games when it takes on Nebraska on New Year’s Eve. Other road contests include Minnesota (Jan. 3), Michigan State (Jan. 9), Michigan (Jan. 24), Penn State (Jan. 28), Rutgers (Feb. 6), Illinois (Feb. 11), Ohio State (Feb. 25) and Indiana (March 3).
Excluding their opening game against Northwestern, the Terps will face off against eight Big Ten teams in College Park, starting with Purdue on Jan. 6. They’ll also host Ohio State (Jan. 17), Illinois (Jan. 20), Indiana (Jan. 31), Iowa (Feb. 3), Penn State (Feb. 18), Rutgers (Feb. 21), Wisconsin (Feb. 29).
Game times and television designations will be announced in the future.
Maryland’s full 2023-24 season schedule:
Nov. 6: vs. Harvard
Nov. 12: at South Carolina
Nov. 16: at UConn
Nov. 19: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 23: vs. Washington State (Cancun Challenge)
Nov. 24: vs. Green Bay (Cancun Challenge)
Nov. 25: vs. UMass (Cancun Challenge)
Nov. 29: vs. Niagara
Dec. 3: vs. George Mason
Dec. 10: vs. Northwestern
Dec. 12: vs. Towson
Dec. 20: vs. James Madison
Dec. 31: at Nebraska
Jan. 3: at Minnesota
Jan. 6: vs. Purdue
Jan. 9: at Michigan State
Jan. 17: vs. Ohio State
Jan. 20: vs. Illinois
Jan. 24: at Michigan
Jan. 28: at Penn State
Jan. 31: vs. Indiana
Feb. 3: vs. Iowa
Feb. 6: at Rutgers
Feb. 11: at Illinois
Feb. 18: vs. Penn State
Feb. 21: vs. Rutgers
Feb. 25: at Ohio State
Feb. 29: vs. Wisconsin
March 3: at Indiana
