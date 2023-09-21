MM 9.21: Maryland football announces two changes to future nonconference schedules

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football announced Wednesday two changes to its future nonconference schedules.

The Terps were originally scheduled to match up with Toledo on Sept. 21, 2024, but will instead play Villanova on that date. Their game against Toledo will be played on Sept. 1, 2029.

Next season, in addition to its game against Villanova, Maryland will also play UConn (Aug. 31) and Virginia (Sept. 14).

In 2029, Maryland also has a road game at Virginia Tech scheduled for Sept. 15.

In other news

Jack Parry previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s Wednesday matchup against Purdue.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas helped the Connecticut Sun advance to the second round of the WNBA playoffs with a career-high 28 points.

Maryland field hockey was ranked No. 8 in the country in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll.

Maryland women’s lacrosse released its fall schedule.

Former Terp LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a leadoff home run for the San Francisco Giants.