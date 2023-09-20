MM 9.20: Maryland golf teams wrap up respective invitationals

Both Maryland golf teams competed in invitationals this week, with the men taking part in the Highlands Invitational — hosted by Wake Forest — and the women’s team competing in the Mary Fossum Invitational, hosted by Michigan State.

The men’s team finished in last place out of 15 teams in its first event of the season. The Terps’ cumulative score of 25-over-par was 12 strokes more than Iowa, which finished in second-to-last place.

Ben Cooper finished tied for 48th place on the individual leaderboard with a final score of four-over-par. Following Cooper was freshman Yang Kuang, who finished six-over-par in his collegiate debut.

The Maryland men’s golf team will travel to Verona, Wisconsin, on Oct. 1st for the Badger Invitational.

The women’s team finished in fourth place out of 15 teams. The Terps placed 10th after the first round of the event, but cut their strokes by six in the second and final rounds to jump six spots in the event.

Next, the women’s team will head to the Molly Collegiate Invitational in Seaside, California, on Sept. 25.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball released its 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday. Emmett Siegel had the story.

Maryland men’s soccer lost to Penn State, 1-0, in its first conference road game of the season. Ryan Alonardo had the recap.

Jonathan Iacovacci recapped how Terps in the NFL performed in week two of the season.

Nadine Hadnagy was promoted to assistant coach and director of operations for Maryland women’s lacrosse. A three-time national champion as a player for Maryland, she was previously an assistant coach at Florida.

Thrilled to announce that Nadine Hadnagy has been promoted to Assistant Coach! pic.twitter.com/0RxqyOyry2 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) September 19, 2023

Maryland softball hired Katey Hendershott as an assistant coach. Hendershott was an assistant at Oakland for two years.

We are so excited to announce the addition of Katey Hendershott to the Terp family!



Welcome Home, @Katey_hendi!



Read more about Coach Hendershott: https://t.co/GcjunZlHYo pic.twitter.com/me8EXb7uyt — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) September 19, 2023

Maryland football announced its captains for Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

Maryland volleyball’s Anastasia Russ has the best hitting percentage in the country.