Game thread: Maryland football vs. Towson

Maryland football begins its season Saturday against Towson. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Maryland football vs. Towson preview
Forecasting Maryland football’s 2023 season: Top players, bold predictions and more
Breaking down every game on Maryland football’s schedule
Notes from Maryland football’s preseason scrimmages
Maryland football begins fall camp with declaration: ‘We’re ready to compete for Big Ten championships’
Taulia Tagovailoa holds the keys to Maryland football’s season
Maryland football’s wide receivers remain a strength despite departures
In a deep Maryland running back room, Roman Hemby leads the charge
Corey Dyches represents the only proven commodity among Maryland’s tight ends
Maryland’s revamped defensive line will rely on fresh faces to take a step forward
Maryland football’s potential banks heavily on the success of its offensive line
Maryland’s special teams unit has a Chad Ryland-sized void to fill in 2023
With dominant duo off to the NFL, Maryland’s secondary will rely on its veterans
Maryland’s linebackers hold as much responsibility as they have potential
Loading comments...