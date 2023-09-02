How to watch Maryland football vs. Towson

Maryland football opens its season Saturday at home against Towson, the first of three home non-conference games to start the season.

The Terps went 8-5 last year and won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for their second consecutive bowl victory. They’ll kick off their 2023 campaign against FCS opponent Towson, the alma mater of fifth-year head coach Mike Locksley.

Maryland is seeking its 20th straight win against an FCS opponent and ninth straight non-conference win.

The numbers

Maryland’s 2022 record: 8-5, 4-5 Big Ten

Towson’s 2022 record: 6-5, 4-4 CAA

All-time series: Maryland leads, 2-0

DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland win total: 7.5

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Justine Ward (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland football vs. Towson preview

Forecasting Maryland football’s 2023 season: Top players, bold predictions and more

Breaking down every game on Maryland football’s schedule

Notes from Maryland football’s preseason scrimmages

Maryland football begins fall camp with declaration: ‘We’re ready to compete for Big Ten championships’

Taulia Tagovailoa holds the keys to Maryland football’s season

Maryland football’s wide receivers remain a strength despite departures

In a deep Maryland running back room, Roman Hemby leads the charge

Corey Dyches represents the only proven commodity among Maryland’s tight ends

Maryland’s revamped defensive line will rely on fresh faces to take a step forward

Maryland football’s potential banks heavily on the success of its offensive line

Maryland’s special teams unit has a Chad Ryland-sized void to fill in 2023

With dominant duo off to the NFL, Maryland’s secondary will rely on its veterans

Maryland’s linebackers hold as much responsibility as they have potential

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.