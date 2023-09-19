Maryland men’s basketball announces full schedule for 2023-24 season

Maryland men’s basketball’s conference schedule for the 2023-24 season was announced Tuesday, finalizing the team’s 31-game regular-season schedule.
The Terps’ 11-game non-conference schedule was previously announced in July, featuring seven home games, a trip to the Asheville Championship and road games at Villanova and UCLA. Their season begins on Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s.
Maryland will open Big Ten play on Dec. 1 on the road against Indiana before returning home to face Penn State on Dec. 6.
After nearly a month without conference games, Maryland will exclusively play Big Ten opposition when the calendar flips to 2024. In the month of January, the Terps will host Purdue (Jan. 2), Michigan (Jan. 11), Michigan State (Jan. 21) and Nebraska (Jan. 27), and travel to play Minnesota (Jan. 7), Illinois (Jan. 14), Northwestern (Jan. 17) and Iowa (Jan. 24) on the road.
Like January, February also features eight Big Ten games. After beginning the month at Michigan State (Feb. 3), the Terps will return home to face Rutgers (Feb. 6) before heading to Columbus to play Ohio State on Feb. 10. Consecutive home games against Iowa (Feb. 14) and Illinois (Feb. 17) come before a two-game road stint at Wisconsin (Feb. 20) and Rutgers (Feb. 25), followed by a home game against Northwestern on Feb. 28.
The Terps will wrap up their regular season with conference games in March against the same two teams they open their Big Ten schedule with: at home against Indiana on March 3 and at Penn State on March 10.
Game times and television designations will be announced in the future.
Maryland’s full 2023-24 season schedule:
Nov. 7: vs. Mount St. Mary’s
Nov. 10: Davidson (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 12: UAB or Clemson (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 17: at Villanova
Nov. 21: vs. UMBC
Nov. 25: vs. South Alabama
Nov. 28: vs. Rider
Dec. 1: at Indiana
Dec. 6: vs. Penn State
Dec. 12: vs. Alcorn State
Dec. 19: vs. Nicholls State
Dec. 22: at UCLA
Dec. 28: vs. Coppin State
Jan. 2: vs. Purdue
Feb. 10: at Ohio State
Jan. 7: at Minnesota
Jan. 11: vs. Michigan
Jan. 14: at Illinois
Jan. 17: at Northwestern
Jan. 21: vs. Michigan State
Jan. 24: at Iowa
Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska
Feb. 3: at Michigan State
Feb. 6: vs. Rutgers
Feb. 10: at Ohio State
Feb. 14: vs. Iowa
Feb. 17: vs. Illinois
Feb. 20: at Wisconsin
Feb. 25: at Rutgers
Feb. 28: vs. Northwestern
March 3: vs. Indiana
March 10: at Penn State
