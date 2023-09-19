Maryland men’s basketball announces full schedule for 2023-24 season

Maryland men’s basketball’s conference schedule for the 2023-24 season was announced Tuesday, finalizing the team’s 31-game regular-season schedule.

The Terps’ 11-game non-conference schedule was previously announced in July, featuring seven home games, a trip to the Asheville Championship and road games at Villanova and UCLA. Their season begins on Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s.

Maryland will open Big Ten play on Dec. 1 on the road against Indiana before returning home to face Penn State on Dec. 6.

After nearly a month without conference games, Maryland will exclusively play Big Ten opposition when the calendar flips to 2024. In the month of January, the Terps will host Purdue (Jan. 2), Michigan (Jan. 11), Michigan State (Jan. 21) and Nebraska (Jan. 27), and travel to play Minnesota (Jan. 7), Illinois (Jan. 14), Northwestern (Jan. 17) and Iowa (Jan. 24) on the road.

Like January, February also features eight Big Ten games. After beginning the month at Michigan State (Feb. 3), the Terps will return home to face Rutgers (Feb. 6) before heading to Columbus to play Ohio State on Feb. 10. Consecutive home games against Iowa (Feb. 14) and Illinois (Feb. 17) come before a two-game road stint at Wisconsin (Feb. 20) and Rutgers (Feb. 25), followed by a home game against Northwestern on Feb. 28.

The Terps will wrap up their regular season with conference games in March against the same two teams they open their Big Ten schedule with: at home against Indiana on March 3 and at Penn State on March 10.

Game times and television designations will be announced in the future.

Maryland’s full 2023-24 season schedule:

Nov. 7: vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Nov. 10: Davidson (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 12: UAB or Clemson (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 17: at Villanova

Nov. 21: vs. UMBC

Nov. 25: vs. South Alabama

Nov. 28: vs. Rider

Dec. 1: at Indiana

Dec. 6: vs. Penn State

Dec. 12: vs. Alcorn State

Dec. 19: vs. Nicholls State

Dec. 22: at UCLA

Dec. 28: vs. Coppin State

Jan. 2: vs. Purdue

Jan. 7: at Minnesota

Jan. 11: vs. Michigan

Jan. 14: at Illinois

Jan. 17: at Northwestern

Jan. 21: vs. Michigan State

Jan. 24: at Iowa

Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska

Feb. 3: at Michigan State

Feb. 6: vs. Rutgers

Feb. 10: at Ohio State

Feb. 14: vs. Iowa

Feb. 17: vs. Illinois

Feb. 20: at Wisconsin

Feb. 25: at Rutgers

Feb. 28: vs. Northwestern

March 3: vs. Indiana

March 10: at Penn State