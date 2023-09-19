Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 4

The slate for week four of the college football season is the most appetizing of any to this point, and that certainly rings true in the Big Ten. More teams are beginning conference play, with a few preparing for high-stakes matchups inside and outside of the league.

Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the odds for every football game involving a Big Ten team this week.

Friday

Wisconsin (-6) at Purdue, 7 p.m.

O/U: 53.5

The only Friday game on this week’s Big Ten slate features a matchup of Big Ten West foes. Wisconsin showed some vulnerabilities in its first two games, including a loss to a now-ranked Washington State team, but bounced back by forcing six turnovers in its recent win over Georgia Southern. The Boilermakers just lost to Syracuse by 15 and are yet to win a home game, warranting them entering as underdogs.

Saturday

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (-24), 12 p.m.

O/U: 44.5

Even though it didn’t face any tough competition, Rutgers rolled through its nonconference schedule to set up a matchup of early unbeaten squads in Ann Arbor. However, Michigan, with Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines for the first time since his self-imposed three-game suspension, should have no problem putting away Rutgers at home.

Maryland (-7.5) at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 52.5

The last few weeks have been disastrous for Michigan State’s football program, and Monday confirmed what most considered to be an inevitability: head coach Mel Tucker will be fired after sexual harassment allegations came to light. Maryland has developed a reputation for sputtering out after undefeated starts to the season, but the public seems to believe in the Terps, with the line already having moved over a full point in their favor.

Florida Atlantic at Illinois (-14), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 48

Illinois briefly hung tough with Penn State last Saturday but turned the ball over five times en route to a 17-point loss, its second defeat in a row. Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic recently lost quarterback Casey Thompson for the season to a torn ACL, so the Fighting Illini have a prime opportunity to get back on track.

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska (-19.5), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 47.5

Nebraska picked up the first win of the Matt Rhule era when it beat Northern Illinois last Saturday, and the Cornhuskers are heavily favored to repeat that result against Louisiana Tech. If Nebraska has hopes of bowl eligibility, it’ll need this one with a showdown against Michigan looming next week.

Minnesota (-12) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 38

Minnesota started 2-0 but was convincingly defeated by North Carolina over the weekend, allowing 414 passing yards from Drake Maye. Northwestern also just lost to a team from the Tar Heel State, falling by 24 to Duke. The Golden Gophers are a much more complete and stable unit, justifying the double-digit point spread.

Akron at Indiana (-16), 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 44

Indiana fell to 1-2 on the season after coming up just short against Louisville, but is favored to bounce back against Akron. The Zips are one of the weakest teams in the FBS and would need a massive effort to prove their lone win over Morgan State is not indicative of their strength.

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5), 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 40.5

Drew Allar entered this season with massive expectations on his shoulders, and while Penn State’s new quarterback is yet to lose a game as a starter, he was shaky in the Nittany Lions’ recent win over Illinois. Allar will get the biggest test of his young career against an always-lethal Iowa defense, although Penn State still enters as a big favorite under the lights at home.

No. 6 Ohio State (-3.5) at No. 9 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 54.5

The best matchup of this week’s college football slate will be played in South Bend, Indiana, between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Both teams are a convincing 3-0, setting up a heavyweight showdown between two of the biggest brands in the sport. The Buckeyes won at home, 21-10, last season, but with Sam Hartman offering more explosiveness to the Fighting Irish’s offense and Kyle McCord impressing last week for Ohio State, this one could be a slugfest.