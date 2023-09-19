 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 9.19: Braeden Wisloski named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 15 Virginia at Maryland
Braeden Wisloski had a 98-yard kick return touchdown in Maryland’s game against Virginia.
Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maryland football freshman Braeden Wisloski was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Wisloski helped spur Maryland’s comeback against Virginia last Friday with a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, the first of the Terps’ 42 consecutive unanswered points. The score was the first of Wisloski’s collegiate career and the first time a Maryland player returned a kickoff for a touchdown since Javon Leake did so in 2019.

Wisloski is the first Maryland player to be named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors since kicker Chad Ryland earned the honor in the final week of 2022 regular season.

In other news

No. 5 Maryland field hockey defeated No. 6 Virginia, 2-1. Ryan Martin recapped the affair.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s upcoming game against Penn State.

Maryland football’s home game against Indiana on Sept. 30 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Maryland women’s golf finished fourth at the Mary Fossum Invitational, with sophomore Nicha Kanpai leading the team with a score of two-over-par.

Maryland men’s golf finished the first day of the Highlands Invitational in last place with a score of nine-over-par.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...