Terps in the NFL: D.J. Moore leads in second week of season

Despite playing for an offense that had a rough Sunday, Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore stood out.

The Bears had plenty of issues against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Moore tallied 104 yards on six receptions, including a 31-yard catch and run that led to the Bears’ opening touchdown.

We want more Moore



FOX pic.twitter.com/87Q8NmVAED — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 17, 2023

Moore had only 25 yards in the team’s season-opening loss to the Packers, but this most recent Sunday he showed why the Bears traded for him in the offseason.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a down performance to his standards against the Raiders. After scoring a touchdown and recording 100 yards in week one, Diggs had 66 yards on seven receptions in the Bills’ blowout win.

On the other side of the ball, rookie cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks had rough showings in their second NFL games.

Bennett played every snap on Sunday for the Raiders, racking up nine total tackles, including five solo tackles. But he had struggles in coverage again for the Raiders, giving up 84 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Banks also had a rough game despite the Giants’ impressive comeback against the Cardinals. He had four solo tackles, but allowed four receptions on six targets for 49 yards. Despite this, Banks is yet to surrender a touchdown despite the Giants giving up 68 points in two games.

New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland was the other rookie Terp to start this week, and he made his first career field goal in Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins.

First NFL FG for Chad Ryland!!



Many more to come pic.twitter.com/rkBK0M3QnK — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 18, 2023

Ryland is currently perfect on kicks this season, with four extra points and one field goal.

Packers safety Darnell Savage had eight total tackles — including six solo tackles — but his most notable play of the game was when Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins made an impressive catch with Savage in coverage.

After a rough first game, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson had a bounce-back performance against the Titans, with four total tackles, including three solo tackles. This brought his PFF tackle grade from 23.2 to 76.8, with slightly above average coverage grades.

Other players