MM 9.18: Maryland tennis competes at Wahoowa Invitational

Maryland tennis competed at the Wahoowa Invitational over the weekend, its first competition of the season.

Players from Virginia, James Madison, Iowa State, Penn State, Princeton and West Virginia competed at the event as well.

Overall, the Terps went 6-4 in doubles matches and 9-12 in singles matches. Maria Budin, Aida Eissa, Ela Platenikova and Katherine Hung all earned their first wins with the program, while returners Minorka Miranda, Kallista Liu and Francesca Feodorov won matches as well.

“We had a great first weekend out competing. We got a lot of quality matches in, both singles and doubles,” Terps head coach Katie Dougherty said in a release. “We’re at a great starting point for this point in the fall and I’m excited to see the growth of this team over the next couple weeks as we continue competing.”

In other news

Maryland football defeated Virginia, 42-14, on Friday. Emmett Siegel had the game story, Colin McNamara gave his takeaways and Andrew Chodes dished out grades for every position group.

Siegel and Chodes also reacted to the Terps’ win on an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland women’s soccer lost to Penn State, 4-0. Chodes recapped the game.

Terps volleyball won all three of its matches over the weekend, and Brian Melanson storied the team’s performances.

No. 5 Maryland field hockey travels Monday evening to face No. 6 Virginia. Ryan Martin previewed the contest.

Former Maryland kicker Chad Ryland hit his first NFL field goal for the New England Patriots.

First NFL FG for Chad Ryland!!



Many more to come pic.twitter.com/rkBK0M3QnK — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 18, 2023

Former Terp Brandon Lowe connected for his 20th home run of the season.

B. Lowe joins the 2️⃣0️⃣ homer club with a solo blast pic.twitter.com/yLaSQYHIuM — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 15, 2023

Three Maryland men’s lacrosse alumni were named PLL All-Pros: Michael Ehrhardt, Bubba Fairman and Michael Chanenchuk. Ehrhardt and Fairman were first-team selections.

Maryland women’s golf finished the first day of the 15-team Mary Fossum Invitational in seventh place with a team score of 16-over-par.

Maryland softball defeated Frostburg State, 13-4, in a fall exhibition game.