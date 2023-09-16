Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s win over Virginia

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes review Maryland’s 42-14 win over Virginia to move to 3-0 on the season.

Listen to and watch the show here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

How did Maryland overcome another slow start?

Key moments of the game

What’s the feeling around the team after the first three games of the season?

