 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s win over Virginia

Listen to and watch the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast here.

By Emmett Siegel and AndrewChodes
/ new
Testudo Talk Podcast/Bleav

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes review Maryland’s 42-14 win over Virginia to move to 3-0 on the season.

Listen to and watch the show here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

  • How did Maryland overcome another slow start?
  • Key moments of the game
  • What’s the feeling around the team after the first three games of the season?

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...