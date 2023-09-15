Maryland football scores 42 unanswered points in rout of Virginia

For the second straight week, Maryland football found itself down two scores in the first quarter. Forty-two unanswered points later, a glance at the final scoreline would tell a completely different story.

In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Virginia was down just seven points, sitting 12 yards away from tying the game. But a crucial interception by Tarheeb Still flipped momentum back to the Terps, who exploded in the fourth quarter for a runaway victory.

In the 79th all-time meeting between former ACC conference-mates, the Terps bore down and finished their non-conference slate undefeated with a 42-14 win over the Cavaliers.

Maryland’s formula in the fourth quarter was exactly as a coach would draw it up: forced turnovers and easy touchdown drives.

After Still’s interception on an ill-advised pass by freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea, Roman Hemby punched in a touchdown on the other side of the field. Then came an interception by Donnell Brown, followed by Antwain Littleton II’s first score of the season. Still then recorded his second takeaway of the quarter to set up a Colby McDonald score.

The strong finish was a welcome sight for head coach Mike Locksley’s Terps (3-0), but a slow start put them behind the 8-ball for the second consecutive week. Last Saturday, a quick strike and defensive score gave Charlotte an early two-touchdown advantage before Maryland scored 38 unanswered points in an 18-point win.

The first quarter of Friday’s game was eerily similar. After forcing a three-and-out, Virginia (0-3) efficiently marched down the field in just three plays to draw first blood. Then, another successful Cavaliers drive put the Terps down 14-0 in front of their home crowd once again.

Despite his unraveling late in the game, Colandrea gave Maryland trouble for much of the contest. He threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, frequently showcasing his mobility and young arm talent.

Needing a spark, Maryland found one from an unlikely source. Assuming kickoff return duties for the first time in his career, speedy freshman Braeden Wisloski fielded the ball at the 2-yard line. Just seconds later, he found himself sprinting untouched into the end zone, rejuvenating Maryland’s sideline when it was in drastic need of a boost.

Shortly after, Roman Hemby forced his way forward for a touchdown to send the game to the half tied up. Early in the third quarter, Taulia Tagovailoa gave Maryland the lead it would never surrender, rolling out to his right and launching a precision pass to Jeshaun Jones for a 64-yard score.

Tagovailoa racked up an impressive statline, throwing for 342 yards and a touchdown.

Despite a brief push from Virginia, Maryland took the game over from there and cruised through the final period to a lopsided victory.

Three things to know

1. Another sluggish start. Maryland has found itself trailing by two touchdowns in the early goings of each of its last two games. It was able to dig itself out of that hole both times, but cannot afford to do so with Big Ten play fast approaching.

2. Defensive explosion. Maryland’s defense had forced just one turnover heading into Friday’s game, but came away with four takeaways in the fourth quarter alone. Tarheeb Still had two interceptions of his own.

3. Undefeated against non-conference competition again. Maryland improved to 3-0 for the third consecutive season. The Terps have plenty of daunting games waiting for them on their Big Ten schedule, but will again enter that portion of the season without a blemish on their record.