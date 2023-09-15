Game thread: Maryland football vs. Virginia

Maryland football (2-0) hosts Virginia (0-2), with kickoff set for just after 7 p.m.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Maryland football vs. Virginia preview
Testudo Talk Podcast: Previewing Maryland’s Friday night showdown with Virginia
How to watch Maryland football vs. Virginia
Maryland football stumbles early, pulls away late in 38-20 win over Charlotte
Takeaways from Maryland football’s uninspiring win against Charlotte
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its win over Charlotte
Maryland football kicks off season with 38-6 win over Towson
Takeaways from Maryland football’s season-opening win over Towson
Forecasting Maryland football’s 2023 season: Top players, bold predictions and more
Loading comments...