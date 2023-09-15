How to watch Maryland football vs. Virginia

Maryland football looks to stay undefeated when it faces an old foe to finish its non-conference slate.

The Terps host Virginia in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two schools, bringing back a previously annual matchup lost when the Terps left the ACC. Maryland is coming off double-digit wins against both Towson and Charlotte, while Virginia comes into the game after a heartbreaking 36-35 loss to James Madison.

With a victory, the Terps would win their 11th straight game against non-conference opponents and their fourth straight against ACC opposition.

The numbers

Maryland: 2-0

Virginia: 0-2

All-time series: Maryland leads, 44–32–2

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14.5, O/U 49.5

How to watch and listen

When: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Fox Sports 1 — Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports

