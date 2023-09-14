MM 9.14: Maryland women’s golf places eighth at Cougar Classic

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s golf Monday and Tuesday competed in the Cougar Classic — its first tournament of the season — finishing in eighth place out of 17 teams with a final score of 6-under-par.

Ole Miss won the tournament with a final score of 36-under-par.

The Terps spent most of the Charleston, South Carolina-based tournament in the middle of the pack, and sat in ninth place after the first round on Monday.

They were unsurprisingly led throughout by senior Patricie Mackova, who finished tied for 15th out of 96 on the individual leaderboard with a three-round score of 5-under-par. Sophomore Nicha Kanpai also impressed, recording a final score of 2-under-par, a career-best mark.

“I am happy with the team’s performance this week,” head coach Kelly Hovland said. “This was one of the strongest fields in college golf and we met the challenge, while also going 4-0 against Big Ten schools.”

Maryland was the only of five competing Big Ten teams to collectively shoot under par.

The Terps will next hit the course on Sept. 17 and 18 as part of the Mary Fossum Invitational in East Lansing, Mich.

“It’s a quick turnaround to our next event and I can’t wait to build on this momentum at Michigan State,” Hovland said.

