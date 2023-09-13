MM 9.13: Alyssa Thomas named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, earns spot on all-league first team

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year by The Sporting News and was unanimously selected to the All-WNBA first team by the Associated Press, it was announced Tuesday.

Thomas had a record-breaking regular season, leading the Connecticut Sun to the No. 3 seed in the WNBA Playoffs. The all-star led the league in rebounds per game (9.9), while finishing second in assists per game (7.9) and third in steals per game (1.8).

She recorded six triple-doubles, becoming the league’s all-time leader in the statistic. Thomas also became the first player in league history to have more than two triple-doubles in a single season. Also, Thomas became the Sun’s franchise leader in rebounds, assists and games played.

Thomas is widely expected to be a prime candidate for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, whose winner will be announced on Sept. 26.

Thomas and the Sun will take on former Terp Diamond Miller — who was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team by the Associated Press — and the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs, with the first contest of the three-game series set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

In other news

Colin McNamara shared the odds for Big Ten football games this upcoming week.

Jon Iacovacci broke down former Terps’ performances in the opening week of the NFL.

Maryland women’s golf finished in eighth place out of 17 teams at the Cougar Classic. Patricie Mackova led the way for Maryland with a final score of 5-under-par.

Mike Locksley was named the honorary head coach of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. He is being “recognized for making an exemplary impact in the community.”

Maryland football announced its captains for its game against Virginia: Tarheeb Still, Kobi Thomas and Amelio Moran.

Former Maryland football running back Jake Funk was elevated to the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster.