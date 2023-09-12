MM 9.12: Maryland cross country finishes third at Navy Invitational

Maryland cross country finished third at the Navy Invitational this past Saturday, just over a week after the team won the Baltimore Metro Meet. Navy finished first, with George Washington coming in second.
For the second consecutive event, three Terps finished in the top five. Rose Coats paced the group with a third place finish, wrapping up the six-kilometer race in 21 minutes and 56.92 seconds. Katie Altieri and Anna Coffin finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Maryland has a three-week break before its next event: the Lehigh Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 30.
In other news
Andrew Chodes dished out position grades from Maryland football’s win over Charlotte.
Former Terp Alyssa Thomas broke the WNBA single-season record for assists.
Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs scored a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills, the team’s first of the season.
Maryland women’s golf sits in 11th place after the first day of the Cougar Classic.
