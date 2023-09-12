Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 3

Non-conference games continued to treat the Big Ten well in the second week of college football, as the conference combined for an 11-3 record.

Every team but Maryland — which will play Friday — is slated to play Saturday, including one conference matchup.

Here are the opening odds for every game involving a Big Ten team in week three, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Terps will play Virginia on Friday night and come in as 14.5-point favorites. The two teams last met in 2013, when Maryland narrowly won, 27-26.

Note: Odds are not available for Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech.

Saturday

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin (-19), 12 p.m. ET

O/U: 63.5

Wisconsin slid out of the national rankings this week following its loss to Washington State. Despite this, Georgia Southern does not pose much of a threat in what should be an easy rebound for the Badgers. Wisconsin could use this game to reestablish its running game, which averaged just 3.1 yards per carry last week.

Louisville at Indiana (+10), 12 p.m. ET

O/U: 52

Indiana is one of the few Big Ten teams projected to lose to a non-conference opponent this week with Louisville (2-0) coming to town. The Hoosiers unexpectedly put up a solid fight against No. 6 Ohio State in week one, and followed that performance with a 41-7 win over Indiana State. Now as the underdog yet again, Indiana could pull off the upset behind a solid rushing attack.

No. 7 Penn State (-15) at Illinois, 12 p.m. ET

O/U: 48

Penn State (2-0) plays its Big Ten opener on the road against Illinois (1-1) this weekend. The Nittany Lions are coming off a dominant 63-7 victory over Delaware and should have no problem picking up their third win of the year. Illinois’ early-season struggles do not bode well against a top-10 opponent.

Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa (-28.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

O/U: 43

Iowa (2-0) should remain undefeated this week at home against Western Michigan (2-0). The Hawkeyes have entered the national rankings after defeating Utah State, 24-14, and Iowa State, 20-13. The experience of senior quarterback Cade McNamara, coupled with a perpetually tough defense, could make Iowa one of the best teams in the Big Ten by the end of the season.

Minnesota (+7) at No. 20 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET

O/U: 50

Minnesota (2-0) is the underdog against North Carolina (2-0) in what should be one of the best games of the week. Minnesota grinded out a 13-10 win over Nebraska in week one, and then followed it with a 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan. Projected first-round pick Drake Maye has struggled a bit as North Carolina’s quarterback to begin the season, throwing two interceptions against South Carolina, and will receive another challenge against Minnesota’s solid defense.

Northwestern (+18.5) at No. 21 Duke, 3:30 p.m. ET

O/U: 46.5

Northwestern (1-1) remains one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season with an upstart Duke (2-0) team up next. The Wildcats were handily defeated by Rutgers, 24-7, before picking up their first win of the season against an inferior UTEP squad. It could be a long day for Northwestern, though, as it tries to figure out Duke’s rushing attack, which produced 460 yards in the first two games.

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State (-28), 4 p.m. ET

Western Kentucky (2-0) does not stand much of a chance against Ohio State (2-0), as reflected by the 28-point spread. While Kyle McCord is not C.J. Stroud, his three-touchdown performance against Youngstown State last weekend was much-needed sign of improvement. The Buckeyes will need to make light work out of Western Kentucky with a high-stakes matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame approaching.

Washington at Michigan State (+16), 5 p.m. ET

Following the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker amid a sexual harrassment investigation, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will step into Tucker’s place for the first time this Saturday. Michigan State won its first two games of the season, but the investigation may cause commotion this week with No. 8 Washington on deck. The Huskies, a future member of the Big Ten, won their first two games by an average of 35 points.

Northern Illinois at Nebraska (-10.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nebraska’s first two games under head coach Matt Rhule have been a disappointment, falling to Minnesota and Colorado. However, with Northern Illinois traveling to Lincoln, the Cornhuskers have a chance in front of their home crowd to win their first game of the season.

Syracuse at Purdue (+2.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse (2-0) at Purdue (1-1) is the closest spread on the slate. The Boilermakers ran all over Virginia Tech in their first win of the season, and their defense held strong as well. Meanwhile, Syracuse dominated its first two games of the season — defeating Colgate, 65-0, and Western Michigan, 48-7 — but will have its first true challenge of the year against Purdue.

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan (-39.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Bowling Green (1-1) at Michigan (2-0) is the largest spread this weekend, and for good reason. The Wolverines’ roster is one of the most complete in all of college football, while Bowling Green is simply unequipped to take on any Big Ten team. This game should be decided well before the clock expires.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.