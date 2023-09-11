MM 9.11: Maryland baseball lands two local recruits

Maryland baseball earned commitments from local class of 2025 recruits Sammy Berman and Nate Hawton-Henley over the past five days, with Berman announcing his decision last Wednesday and Hawton-Henley doing so on Sunday.

Berman, listed as an infielder and pitcher, currently attends Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland, where he earned first-team all-division honors in each of his first two years. As a sophomore, he hit .353 for the Vikings with an earned run average of 2.14 in nine appearances on the mound.

Hawton-Henley is enrolled at St. John’s College High School, ranked by multiple outlets at the end of last season as the top team in the Washington, D.C. area and one of the best in the nation. He primarily plays outfield and pitches, with his fastball topping at 90 miles per hour.

In other news

Maryland football defeated Charlotte, 38-20, in its second game of the season. Colin McNamara had the game story and Andrew Chodes provided key takeaways.

No. 4 Maryland field hockey won both of its games in the Terrapin Invitational, defeating Miami (Ohio) and then capping off the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Yale. Ryan Martin had both game stories.

Maryland women’s soccer extended its winning streak to three on Sunday against Binghamton. Jack Parry covered the 1-0 victory.

Terps volleyball went undefeated in the Maryland Tournament. Brain Melanson recapped all three games this weekend.

Maryland men’s soccer Friday night game against Georgetown was postponed.

Due to inclement weather, tonight's match with@GUHoyasMSoccer has been suspended indefinitely



The teams will attempt to make up the match at a later date — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) September 8, 2023

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas is the first player in WNBA history to finish the regular season with the most total assists and total rebounds.