No. 4 Maryland field hockey caps off Terrapin Invitational with 3-1 win over Yale

No. 4 Maryland field hockey won its third straight game Sunday, a 3-1 win over Yale in the final game of the Terrapin Invitational.

As they’ve done in six of their first seven games this season, the Terps (6-1) netted the game’s first goal. At the seven minute mark, Margot Lawn found herself to the left of Yale goalkeeper Luanna Summer. Getting past Summer, Lawn flicked the ball into the air — dribbling a few times to create space for herself — before rolling in a shot to the bottom-right corner for her second goal of the season.

Yale (1-3) created chances for itself in the second quarter, but couldn’t apply much pressure on the Terps’ defense.

After neither team had a corner in the opening fifteen minutes, Yale drew three straight in a four-minute span, but was unable to put any of an eventual three shots on goal.

In response, Maryland drew five consecutive corners of its own, creating a two-goal lead in the process. Off its second insert of the match, freshman Josie Holloman fired a slap shot past Summer for a score.

The Bulldogs kept Maryland on its toes in the final seconds of the third quarter. On Yale’s fifth corner insert, sophomore forward Poppy Beales finally got the Bulldogs on the board when she weaved through Maryland’s backline and nailed a low shot.

After the score, Maryland again found a response from a reliable source. Early in the fourth quarter, Lawn collected a rebound on the left side and found Hope Rose, who sent a cross-crease shot towards the right post to reclaim Maryland’s two-goal advantage.

Rose leads Maryland with nine goals and 19 points on the season, marks that are both the second-highest in the Big Ten.

Maryland will look to make it four straight on Thursday when it hosts No. 15 Princeton at 4 p.m.

Three Things to Know

One for one. With the win over Yale, Maryland claimed the first-ever game between the two programs.

Changing goalkeepers. Junior Paige Kieft and freshman Alyssa Klebasko each saw time in Maryland’s opening three games, but only Klebasko saw playing time on Sunday. Maryland has now alternated between the two in each of the last four games, a move Meharg mentioned was a rest-of-season possibility after Maryland’s win over Boston College.

Corner play. Even without drawing any corners in the first quarter, Maryland finished the game with 10, the most the Terps have had in a game since their 3-2 shootout win over No. 8 Syracuse in last year’s NCAA Quarterfinals.