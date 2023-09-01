Testudo Talk Podcast: What to watch for in Maryland football’s season opener

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara look at Maryland football’s season opener against Towson and discuss what they’ll be watching for on Saturday.

Listen to and watch the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

What do we expect to see from the Terps on Saturday?

What kind of opponent does Towson present?

What positions are we most interested in watching?

Score predictions

