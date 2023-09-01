MM 9.1: Lauren Karn named new head coach of Maryland softball

By Drew Owens

Maryland named Lauren Karn the new head coach of the Maryland softball program on Thursday, following the resignation of Mark Montgomery in July.

“I am extremely excited to be named the head coach of the Maryland softball program,” Karn said in a statement. “I want to thank [athletic director] Damon Evans, [associate athletic director] Mark Sherburne and the search committee for their time and effort through this entire process. Maryland is a program on the rise in the Big Ten and on the national scene.”

Karn was recently the head coach at Oakland University for six seasons (2018-2023). The two-time Horizon League Coach of the Year led the Golden Grizzlies to back-to-back conference championships in 2022 and 2023. Before coming to Oakland, Karn had stints at Saint Joseph’s (2008-2009), Marist (2009-2012) and Delaware (2012-2014).

After going 7-11 in the COVID-19-shortened season, Karn helped Oakland get to the Horizon League Tournament championship for the second time in four seasons. In 2021, she helped Oakland break many school records, such as batting average (.299), slugging percentage (.450) and winning percentage (.619). Karn led the Golden Grizzlies to 23 conference wins that year.

This past season, Karn and the Golden Grizzlies went 21-21 en route to their second straight conference regular-season title. She comes to Maryland with a 121-125 record, good for a .492 win percentage.

“Lauren is a proven winner, a champion and knows our region,” Evans said. “We are excited for her to lead our softball program as we enter a new era with the Terrapins.”

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer drew its third consecutive game in a 0-0 tie at VCU. Jack Parry had the game story.

No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer hosts No. 16 Wake Forest on Friday. Read Ryan Alonardo’s preview of the top-20 matchup.

Ryan Martin previewed No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s weekend, when it’ll host the Big Ten/ACC Cup.

Maryland volleyball is at the Kristen Dickmann Invitational this weekend, and Brian Melanson previewed the event.

Maryland men’s lacrosse hired Jared Bernhardt as its director of player development. Both of Jared’s brothers, Jesse and Jake, are already on the team’s staff. All three played for the Terps.

JB1 is back in CP!



Join us in welcoming @Jared_bernhardt back to Maryland as our Director of Player Development!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/L100qd2ywQ — Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) August 31, 2023

17 former Maryland football players made NFL rosters.

Suiting up on Sunday's



Congrats to our guys that made 53-man rosters pic.twitter.com/r5Slakh4tO — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 31, 2023

Matt Shaw recorded his first Double-A hit.

2023 @Cubs first-round pick Matt Shaw gets his first Double-A hit out of the way quickly for @smokiesbaseball.



Watch what happens next FREE: https://t.co/aKtGFgWBY3 pic.twitter.com/DRUMX587IA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 30, 2023

Three Maryland women’s golfers were named Big Ten Players to Watch.