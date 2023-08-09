MM 8.9: Maryland football lands three-star wideout Mekhai White

By Drew Owens

Three-star wide receiver Mekhai White committed Tuesday evening to Maryland football.

White is the Terps’ 18th overall commit in the class of 2024 and second wide receiver, joining fellow three-star Jahmari Powell-Wonson, who committed to Maryland in May.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, White is the No. 38 ranked athlete in his class and the seventh-best overall recruit from Virginia. He is also ranked as the No. 463 overall prospect in the country with a composite rating of 0.8892. While attending King George High School during the 2022 season, White recorded 37 receptions for 1,039 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver cut his list down to eight schools in May, which included LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech, along with Maryland.

Maryland was one of the first schools to extend an offer to White in September of 2021, and he took an official visit to College Park on June 9 of this year.

In other news

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List.

Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List, per release.



The list includes 35 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks. It is Tagovailoa’s second straight year being named to the list. — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) August 8, 2023

Maryland field hockey named Rayne Wright and Maura Verleg as team captains for the 2023 season.

We have some pretty awesome captains this year. Don't you think?



Read more about Rayne and Maura: https://t.co/HKcnTAbxra#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/pHHGG665zu — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 8, 2023

Terps field hockey’s Josie Hollamon, Hope Rose and Rayne Wright were named to the United States U-21 Women’s National Team roster.