MM 8.8: Maryland men’s basketball finishes Italy tour undefeated

Maryland men’s basketball concluded its string of exhibition games in Italy with a 105-40 win Monday over the Bassano ProCamp All-Stars. Jamie Kaiser and Caelum Swanton-Rodger paced Maryland with 17 and 16 points, respectively,

The Terps finished 3-0 during their exhibition tour, outscoring opponents a combined 294-160.

The Terps were led all week by their incoming freshmen. Kaiser led the team with 47 points over the three games and DeShawn Harris-Smith also totaled over 25 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists.

In total, nine Terps had at least one game with double-digit scoring.

Maryland began its foreign tour with a 92-52 win over the Rome All-Stars on Aug. 2. After getting out to a 17-point lead at halftime, the Terps outscored the All-Stars 40-17 in the final 20 minutes. Julian Reese carried the load in a well-rounded effort with 14 points. Harris-Smith also impressed with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Maryland cruised to a 97-68 victory against the Florence All-Stars in its second game. Jahmir Young led all scorers with 19 points and also tacked on four steals. Kaiser added 17 points and a pair of steals as five Terps finished in double-digits. As a team, Maryland forced 25 turnovers.

In other news

Our Maryland football position previews continued with a look at the team’s offensive line.

Under The Shell joined the Testudo Times Podcast Network.

Maryland’s Rhys Allen is competing for Great Britain in the U20 European Championships.

➡️



Good luck to Rhys Allen as competition gets underway at the U20 European Championships today! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/LzVwCadJmG — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 7, 2023

Former Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey was called up to High-A after throwing 30.2 consecutive scoreless innings.