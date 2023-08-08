 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.8: Maryland men’s basketball finishes Italy tour undefeated

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
/ new
Northwestern v Maryland
Head coach Kevin Willard and Maryland men’s basketball took an offseason trip to Italy and won all three of their exhibition games.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland men’s basketball concluded its string of exhibition games in Italy with a 105-40 win Monday over the Bassano ProCamp All-Stars. Jamie Kaiser and Caelum Swanton-Rodger paced Maryland with 17 and 16 points, respectively,

The Terps finished 3-0 during their exhibition tour, outscoring opponents a combined 294-160.

The Terps were led all week by their incoming freshmen. Kaiser led the team with 47 points over the three games and DeShawn Harris-Smith also totaled over 25 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists.

In total, nine Terps had at least one game with double-digit scoring.

Maryland began its foreign tour with a 92-52 win over the Rome All-Stars on Aug. 2. After getting out to a 17-point lead at halftime, the Terps outscored the All-Stars 40-17 in the final 20 minutes. Julian Reese carried the load in a well-rounded effort with 14 points. Harris-Smith also impressed with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Maryland cruised to a 97-68 victory against the Florence All-Stars in its second game. Jahmir Young led all scorers with 19 points and also tacked on four steals. Kaiser added 17 points and a pair of steals as five Terps finished in double-digits. As a team, Maryland forced 25 turnovers.

In other news

Our Maryland football position previews continued with a look at the team’s offensive line.

Under The Shell joined the Testudo Times Podcast Network.

Maryland’s Rhys Allen is competing for Great Britain in the U20 European Championships.

Former Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey was called up to High-A after throwing 30.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...