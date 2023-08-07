MM 8.7: Maryland baseball earns commitment from class of 2024 infielder Parker Corbin

Maryland baseball earned a commitment Saturday from class of 2024 infielder and catcher Parker Corbin.

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Maryland! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!! #DirtyTerps @TerpsBaseball pic.twitter.com/q8qj7a4Ats — Parker Corbin (@PCorbin23) August 6, 2023

The Loveland, Ohio native originally committed to Ohio State in 2021, but decommitted in July 2022.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Corbin attends Cincinnati Country Day High School. This past season, the left-handed hitter had a batting average of over .400 and an on-base percentage of close to .500.

After re-opening his recruitment, he became the No. 1 undecided recruit in the state of Ohio, per Prep Baseball Report. As well, he’s ranked as the consensus No. 1 shortstop from Ohio in his class.

Head coach Matt Swope and the Terps have now landed commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2024.

In other news

Washington and Oregon will join the Big Ten in 2024. Andrew Chodes and Emmett Siegel had the story.

Welcome to the Big Ten, Oregon and Washington!



➡️ https://t.co/yWhhA1TcJe pic.twitter.com/F7l7QvNflD — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 5, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer played Loyola (Md.) in its first exhibition game.

Exhibition #1 is in the books! pic.twitter.com/gDkcUpECdC — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 7, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball is off to an undefeated start on its trip to Italy.

Maryland softball announced the signing of Lamar transfer Sam Bean.





We are so excited to announce the addition of Sam Bean to our family‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ze5TvDs5rS — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) August 4, 2023

Maryland track and field athletes Jennessa Wolfe and Tolu Akinduro medaled for Canada at the U20 Pan American Championships.

Love to see our Terps stepping up on the International Stage and representing their home country



Jennessa Wolfe- place finish High Jump 1.71m (Pan Am U20 Champion)

Tolu Akinduro- place finish Triple Jump 13.03m (personal best) — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 6, 2023

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs was ranked as the No. 16 best player in the NFL.

One of the NFL's elite



Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/xoigNhjavP — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 4, 2023

Former Maryland baseball standout LaMonte Wade Jr. was named the San Francisco Giants’ Heart and Hustle Award winner.

Congratulations to Terps Baseball Alum @LaMonteWadeJr on being named the 2023 Heart & Hustle Award winner for the @SFGiants!#DirtyTerps https://t.co/0XEFuyplCq — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 4, 2023

Saturday’s Premier Lacrosse League matchup between the Whipsnakes and Chrome featured 15 former Maryland men’s lacrosse players.