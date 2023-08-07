 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.7: Maryland baseball earns commitment from class of 2024 infielder Parker Corbin

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jonathan-Iacovacci
/ new
Maryland baseball earned a commitment Saturday from infielder and catcher Parker Corbin.
Photo by Chris Lyons/Maryland Terrapins

Maryland baseball earned a commitment Saturday from class of 2024 infielder and catcher Parker Corbin.

The Loveland, Ohio native originally committed to Ohio State in 2021, but decommitted in July 2022.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Corbin attends Cincinnati Country Day High School. This past season, the left-handed hitter had a batting average of over .400 and an on-base percentage of close to .500.

After re-opening his recruitment, he became the No. 1 undecided recruit in the state of Ohio, per Prep Baseball Report. As well, he’s ranked as the consensus No. 1 shortstop from Ohio in his class.

Head coach Matt Swope and the Terps have now landed commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2024.

In other news

Washington and Oregon will join the Big Ten in 2024. Andrew Chodes and Emmett Siegel had the story.

Maryland women’s soccer played Loyola (Md.) in its first exhibition game.

Maryland men’s basketball is off to an undefeated start on its trip to Italy.

Maryland softball announced the signing of Lamar transfer Sam Bean.

Maryland track and field athletes Jennessa Wolfe and Tolu Akinduro medaled for Canada at the U20 Pan American Championships.

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs was ranked as the No. 16 best player in the NFL.

Former Maryland baseball standout LaMonte Wade Jr. was named the San Francisco Giants’ Heart and Hustle Award winner.

Saturday’s Premier Lacrosse League matchup between the Whipsnakes and Chrome featured 15 former Maryland men’s lacrosse players.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...