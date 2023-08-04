Testudo Talk Podcast: Maryland begins fall camp, and more Big Ten expansion?

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel talks about Maryland football beginning fall camp, what it needs to do in order to improve on last year’s win total and the potential of further Big Ten expansion.

Listen to the episode here. You can also hear the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

Maryland football begins fall camp with internal championship aspirations

How does Maryland improve its win total from a year ago?

What to make of Oregon and Washington potentially joining the Big Ten

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on Twitter for more content as well.