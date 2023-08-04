MM 8.4: Jeshaun Jones selected to Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland wide receiver and return specialist Jeshaun Jones was named Thursday to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list.

Jones was one of 53 players selected to the list for the award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. He was previously named to the list ahead of the 2021 season.

Entering his sixth and final season with the Terps, Jones will be a primary option as both a receiver and return man.

Jones had his best year at both positions last season, recording over 550 receiving yards and averaging over seven yards per punt return. As well, he led the team in receptions (44), receiving yards (557) and receiving touchdowns (4).

In other news

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Elisa Pinzan signed a professional contract in Iceland.

Elisa Pinzan has signed to play professionally with Keflavik in Iceland! #ProTerps x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/PWvrLANFr2 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) August 3, 2023

Maryland wrestling announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.