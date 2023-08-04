 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.4: Jeshaun Jones selected to Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
Ohio State v Maryland
Jeshaun Jones is back for his sixth season in College Park.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland wide receiver and return specialist Jeshaun Jones was named Thursday to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list.

Jones was one of 53 players selected to the list for the award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. He was previously named to the list ahead of the 2021 season.

Entering his sixth and final season with the Terps, Jones will be a primary option as both a receiver and return man.

Jones had his best year at both positions last season, recording over 550 receiving yards and averaging over seven yards per punt return. As well, he led the team in receptions (44), receiving yards (557) and receiving touchdowns (4).

In other news

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Elisa Pinzan signed a professional contract in Iceland.

Maryland wrestling announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...