MM 8.31: Maryland tennis releases fall schedule

Maryland women’s tennis released its 2023 schedule this week. The Terps will travel to seven events and host one in College Park.

The Terps were ranked No. 52 nationally as of June after a 17-9 season. They were also ranked third in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic region team rankings.

The Terps notably return Selma Cadar for a fifth year, who was ranked No. 20 in singles in the ITA Atlantic region before suffering an injury last season. She is currently ranked No. 102 by the ITA in women’s singles.

Cadar and Mary Brumfield were dominant last year as a doubles duo and finished as finalists in the ITA Atlantic Fall Regionals. They were also participants in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, falling in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Terps will open the season in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sept. 15-17 at the Wahoowa Invitational, alongside Auburn, Old Dominion, James Madison and Illinois. They then will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin before hosting the Bedford Cup in College Park on Sept. 22-24.

Maryland also will travel to Cary, North Carolina and Morgantown, West Virgina in October before the ITA Regionals in Lynchburg, Virginia. Its final two events will be the W25 Atlanta ITF competition from Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

The Terps will end their regular season at the ITF Nationals in San Diego in November.

