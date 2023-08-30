MM 8.30: Six rookies from Maryland make initial 53-man NFL rosters

Six rookies from Maryland made NFL teams’ initial 53-man rosters on Tuesday — the league’s deadline for teams to cut their rosters down.

Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett was the only undrafted free agent from Maryland to make a roster, earning a spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jarrett, one of five players at his position on the team’s roster, led the Buccaneers with 132 receiving yards in three preseason games.

Three other undrafted free agents found themselves fighting for a spot with cuts looming, but ended up being waved. Wide receivers Jacob Copeland (Vikings) and Dontay Demus Jr. (Ravens), as well as offensive lineman Johari Branch (Chargers) can either be claimed by another team or, if they clear waivers, sign with a practice squad after noon on Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, first-round pick and Giants defensive back Deonte Banks and his position-mate Jakorian Bennett — who the Raiders selected in the fourth round — will suit up this season for their new teams. As well, kicker Chad Ryland, who was taken in the fourth round, was in a battle with veteran with Nick Folk for the New England Patriots’ starting job, but Folk was traded Tuesday.

Late-round offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan and Spencer Anderson also made the Titans and Steelers initial rosters, respectively.

In other news

Emmett Siegel broke down the opening odds for every Big Ten game this upcoming week.

Andrew Chodes reported that Maryland women’s basketball is taking part in a home-and-home series with Syracuse. The teams are set to face off of Nov. 19 in College Park this season. The latter game will take place at Syracuse next season.

Maryland football announced that Fa’Najae Gotay, Jeshaun Jones and Colton Spangler will be its captains in its season opener against Towson.

Maryland wrestling had six wrestlers ranked in the top-30 in their individual classifications.

New @InterMat rankings ahead of the upcoming season!



We're well-represented again with 6 guys in the top-30 individually in addition to tournament and dual team rankings#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/oOzN5zM7RE — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) August 29, 2023

Maryland tennis released its fall schedule.