Under The Shell: Ralph Friedgen joins the show

On this episode of the Under The Shell Podcast, newly hosted by Testudo Times, hosts Brendan Weissel, Sam Jane and Michael Howes sit down with former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen, who coached the Terps from 2001-2010.

Friedgen notably led the Terps to their last conference championship in 2001 and finished his Maryland career with a 75-50 record. Friedgen was also named ACC Coach of the Year twice and AP Coach of the Year in 2001.

On this episode

Friedgen discusses his firing in 2010, how he turned the program around in College Park and how James Franklin almost became Maryland’s head coach.

The former head coach revealed his relationship with Mike Locksley and where he thinks the program is headed.

Mike, Sam and Brendan previewed the upcoming football season, giving predictions on where Maryland fits into the Big Ten puzzle. They also hit on other fall sports, including why they think this could be one of Missy Meharg’s best field hockey teams yet.

