MM 8.3: Colton Spangler named to Ray Guy Award preseason watch list

Maryland punter Colton Spangler was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, it was announced Wednesday.
This is the second straight year the senior has been selected to the watch list for the award, which is given to the top collegiate punter in the nation. He was one of five Big Ten players named to this year’s preseason list.
Spangler is coming off a career season in 2022, during which he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He averaged over 45 yards per punt, which ranked 16th nationally, and pinned the opposition inside the 20-yard line 16 times.
The 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be named in mid-November. The winner will be revealed during the College Football Awards show in December.
In other news
Emmett Siegel detailed Maryland football’s championship aspirations after its first fall practice.
First practice of the season for Maryland football. Lots of in-house optimism for this year’s team pic.twitter.com/I7A1LJmZFA— Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) August 2, 2023
Andrew Chodes broke down Maryland football’s secondary in the second showing of Testudo Times’ position previews.
Maryland basketball won its Italian tour opener, 92-52, against the Rome All-Stars.
TOP PERFORMERS from tonight's dub in Rome https://t.co/sdQDtesLaR pic.twitter.com/94IEOAs4Ui— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 2, 2023
Former Terp Diamond Miller was named WNBA Rookie of the Month.
Diamond Miller is the @wnba Rookie of the Month!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) August 2, 2023
13.5 PPG
4.0 RPG#ProTerps x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/R7vcX27mIj
Former Terp Ryan Ramsey was named Co-Pitcher of the Month for the Columbia Fireflies.
Congratulations to @ryanramsey32 on being named Co-Pitcher of the Month for the Columbia Fireflies after allowing no runs and striking out 25 in July!#DirtyTerps https://t.co/ZfiDQg2HMa— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 2, 2023
Maryland volleyball was in Chicago for Big Ten media day.
"I don't circle anyone specific. I want to try to see if we can beat everyone."@AdamNHughes has some big wins, and the @TerpsVolleyball coach wants to keep adding more in the ultra-competitive @bigten.#B1GFirstServe pic.twitter.com/mfVpqTzeVp— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 2, 2023
There are so many great atmospheres in @bigten volleyball. @TerpsVolleyball's @samcsire and @sydneydowler_ tell you why @PurdueVB fans are so great. ☺️#B1GFirstServe pic.twitter.com/n0QmPx6kPZ— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 2, 2023
