 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.3: Colton Spangler named to Ray Guy Award preseason watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Maryland at Indiana
Colton Spangler was included on the Ray Guy Award watch list. The award is given annually to the nation’s best collegiate punter.
Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maryland punter Colton Spangler was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, it was announced Wednesday.

This is the second straight year the senior has been selected to the watch list for the award, which is given to the top collegiate punter in the nation. He was one of five Big Ten players named to this year’s preseason list.

Spangler is coming off a career season in 2022, during which he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He averaged over 45 yards per punt, which ranked 16th nationally, and pinned the opposition inside the 20-yard line 16 times.

The 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be named in mid-November. The winner will be revealed during the College Football Awards show in December.

In other news

Emmett Siegel detailed Maryland football’s championship aspirations after its first fall practice.

Andrew Chodes broke down Maryland football’s secondary in the second showing of Testudo Times’ position previews.

Maryland basketball won its Italian tour opener, 92-52, against the Rome All-Stars.

Former Terp Diamond Miller was named WNBA Rookie of the Month.

Former Terp Ryan Ramsey was named Co-Pitcher of the Month for the Columbia Fireflies.

Maryland volleyball was in Chicago for Big Ten media day.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...