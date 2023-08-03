MM 8.3: Colton Spangler named to Ray Guy Award preseason watch list

Maryland punter Colton Spangler was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, it was announced Wednesday.

This is the second straight year the senior has been selected to the watch list for the award, which is given to the top collegiate punter in the nation. He was one of five Big Ten players named to this year’s preseason list.

Spangler is coming off a career season in 2022, during which he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He averaged over 45 yards per punt, which ranked 16th nationally, and pinned the opposition inside the 20-yard line 16 times.

The 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be named in mid-November. The winner will be revealed during the College Football Awards show in December.

In other news

Emmett Siegel detailed Maryland football’s championship aspirations after its first fall practice.

First practice of the season for Maryland football. Lots of in-house optimism for this year’s team pic.twitter.com/I7A1LJmZFA — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) August 2, 2023

Andrew Chodes broke down Maryland football’s secondary in the second showing of Testudo Times’ position previews.

Maryland basketball won its Italian tour opener, 92-52, against the Rome All-Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS from tonight's dub in Rome https://t.co/sdQDtesLaR pic.twitter.com/94IEOAs4Ui — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 2, 2023

Former Terp Diamond Miller was named WNBA Rookie of the Month.

Former Terp Ryan Ramsey was named Co-Pitcher of the Month for the Columbia Fireflies.

Congratulations to @ryanramsey32 on being named Co-Pitcher of the Month for the Columbia Fireflies after allowing no runs and striking out 25 in July!#DirtyTerps https://t.co/ZfiDQg2HMa — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 2, 2023

Maryland volleyball was in Chicago for Big Ten media day.