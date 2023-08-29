MM 8.29: Former Terp Matt Shaw promoted to Double-A

Former Maryland baseball star and current Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Shaw was promoted to Double-A, Sahadev Sharma and Keith Law of The Athletic reported Monday.

Shaw was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and is now headed to the Cubs’ Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies. He is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Cubs’ No. 6 prospect.

Shaw played 20 games with the South Bend Cubs, Chicago’s High-A affiliate, during which he posted a .393 batting average with four home runs and 18 runs batted in. He appeared as the team’s shortstop in 15 games, registering a fielding percentage of .865.

The Smokies are currently first in the Southern League’s North Division with a 68-51 record.

In other news

Ryan Martin covered No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s 6-0 win at UC Davis.

Former Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was cut by the Baltimore Ravens. He previously signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.