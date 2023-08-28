MM 8.28: Big Ten to require football availability reports before kickoff

The Big Ten announced Friday that it will require its football teams to submit availability reports no later than two hours prior to kickoff for each game, beginning this upcoming season.

The reports will be distributed on the conference’s website and social media channels for the public to view.

Additionally, the conference announced a partnership with U.S. Integrity (USI) to “enhance monitoring efforts and provide additional educational resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering.”

The move comes in the wake of charges being brought upon multiple Iowa and Iowa State athletes accused of illegal sports wagering, including bets placed on their own team’s games.

“The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance,” Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement.

In other news

Emmett Siegel, Andrew Chodes and Colin McNamara gave their record predictions for Maryland football on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer took down UNC Greensboro on Sunday, 2-0. Ryan Alonardo had the game story.

Jack Parry recapped Maryland women’s soccer’s 2-2 draw with James Madison.

Max Schaeffer and Ryan Martin broke down Maryland field hockey’s 2-0 start to the season with wins over Stanford on Friday and Cal on Sunday.

Brian Melanson covered Maryland volleyball’s weekend at the Canes Classic. The Terps split matchups with FIU and Miami on Friday before sweeping Lamar Saturday.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers continued to take part in the FIBA 3X3 World Tour.