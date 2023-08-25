No. 3 Maryland field hockey begins season with commanding 4-0 win over Stanford

By Max Schaeffer

The last time Maryland field hockey left the field, it was after a heartbreaking overtime loss in the Final Four. The Terps’ first game of 2023 ended very differently, as they opened their season with a dominant 4-0 win over Stanford, powered by their defense. By commanding the flow of the game, the Terps demonstrated that they earned their preseason pedigree of being ranked third in the nation.

The Terps outshot Stanford, 12-4. Their defense held the Cardinals scoreless thanks in large part to their discipline, only allowing one penalty corner all game; Their offense generated seven.

Maryland started quickly, earning a penalty corner less than two minutes into the game and capitalizing with a goal from Sammy Popper. Less than a minute later, freshman Maci Bradford doubled the Terps’ lead, opening her collegiate account.

The second quarter featured more of the same for the Terps, as they continued to put the pressure on the Cardinals and earned four penalty corners. Despite that, thanks to a few nice stops from Stanford goalie Daisy Ford, the lead stayed at two.

While Maryland entered the half up two, it was the defense that showed off, conceding just three shots from the Cardinal. In the game’s end, the Terps allowed two shots on goal total.

Out of the halftime break, Stanford generated its best chance of the afternoon, as junior forward Maroussia Walckiers took a shot on goal that forced a nice save from Terps goalie Paige Kieft. It was Kieft’s second and last stop of the game, as Maryland dominated the majority of the second half.

Late in the third quarter, Hannah Boss slotted one in the top corner to extend the Terps lead to three. Junior forward Hope Rose, who netted 14 goals in her sophomore season, then opened the fourth quarter with her first goal of the 2023 campaign.

The Terps coasted the rest of the way and secured a win in their season opener. They will continue their tour of California with a matchup against unranked California on Sunday, before finishing the trip with a Monday matchup against UC Davis.

Three things to know

1. The Terps shared the love. Maryland’s scoring came from all over the field Friday, as seven different Terps contributed with either a goal or assist. With the Terps having two more games to go this weekend, having multiple offensive threats will be critical.

2. Newcomers shined. Freshman Maci Bradford showed no signs of being overwhelmed by the moment in her first college game. She recorded both a goal and an assist, the only Terp to do so. Popper and Boss also scored in their first games in Maryland uniforms.

3. Terps continued their dominance over the Cardinal. Maryland entered Friday’s game with a 9-0 all time record against Stanford, and made that 10-0 in dominant fashion.