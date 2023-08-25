MM 8.25: Maryland men’s and women’s golf release fall schedules

Maryland men’s and women’s golf released their fall schedules Wednesday, both of which include competition in four events.

The men will kick off their season at the Chicago Highlands Invitational at the Chicago Highland Club on Sept. 18-19. They will then take part in the Badger Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin, from Oct. 1-3. The Terps’ penultimate tournament of the fall will take place at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 15-16 before competing in the Daniel Island Intercollegiate two weeks later.

“I am really happy with the schedule we put together this year,” men’s golf head coach John Phillips said. “We will compete at six venues who have either hosted or currently host professional tournaments. This schedule will give our student athletes a great opportunity to see how their games stand up against the professional level.

The women’s team’s four-game fall slate is set to begin with the Cougar Classic, hosted by the College of Charleston, on Sept. 11-12. The Terps will then travel to Michigan State to take part in the Mary Fossum Invitational, which will take place from Sept. 17-18. They’ll end the month on the West Coast at Cal’s Molly Collegiate Invitational from Sept. 25-26 and wrap up the fall season at UNC Wilmington’s Landfall Tradition event on Oct. 28-30.

“The fall season will be a tough test for our team and includes some of the best competition in the country,” women’s golf head coach Kelly Hovland said. “We are really excited to build off the momentum of last season and will use our experience to contend in each event this fall.”

In other news

No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer lost to Missouri State, 1-0, in its season opener. Ryan Alonardo had the coverage.

Jack Parry recapped Maryland women’s soccer’s draw against Navy.

Ryan Martin previewed No. 3 Maryland field hockey’s opening set of games.

Emmett Siegel looked at the top Heisman Trophy candidates in the Big Ten.

Several Maryland wrestlers received preseason rankings from FloWrestling.