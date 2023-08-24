MM 8.24: Seven Maryland football players named to Senior Bowl watch list

Seven Maryland football players were named to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list — a program record — it was announced Wednesday.

The Terps included on the list were quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, safety Beau Brade, tight end Corey Dyches, cornerback Tarheeb Still, offensive lineman Delmar Glaze, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze.

Both Tagovailoa and Glaze have been named to other watch lists this preseason. Glaze was also named to the preseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best lineman, while Tagovailoa was previously named to four watch lists: the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback), Manning Award and Polynesian Player of the Year honor.

Last season, four Maryland players were included on the watch list, and Jakorian Bennett, Jaelyn Duncan and Chad Ryland participated in the game before being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This season’s Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3, 2024.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer’s season opener against Missouri State.

Maryland women’s soccer plays its home opener Thursday against Navy, and Jack Parry previewed the matchup, which will start at 5:45 p.m.

TIME CHANGE



Kickoff for our 2023 home opener against Navy will now be at 5:45 PM!



| https://t.co/frdwk6j80d#GRITT pic.twitter.com/vY4COmrvbO — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 23, 2023

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose, Maura Verleg and Josie Hollamon were named Big Ten Players to Watch.

Three Terps landed on the Big Ten Players to Watch List!



Read More! https://t.co/5tENob6hwX#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/L5EaBuEhek — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 23, 2023

Former Terp Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off single for the Tampa Bay Rays.