 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.24: Seven Maryland football players named to Senior Bowl watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 SMU at Maryland
Corey Dyches (84) and Taulia Tagovailoa (3) were both named to the Senior Bowl watch list.
Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seven Maryland football players were named to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list — a program record — it was announced Wednesday.

The Terps included on the list were quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, safety Beau Brade, tight end Corey Dyches, cornerback Tarheeb Still, offensive lineman Delmar Glaze, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze.

Both Tagovailoa and Glaze have been named to other watch lists this preseason. Glaze was also named to the preseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best lineman, while Tagovailoa was previously named to four watch lists: the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback), Manning Award and Polynesian Player of the Year honor.

Last season, four Maryland players were included on the watch list, and Jakorian Bennett, Jaelyn Duncan and Chad Ryland participated in the game before being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This season’s Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3, 2024.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer’s season opener against Missouri State.

Maryland women’s soccer plays its home opener Thursday against Navy, and Jack Parry previewed the matchup, which will start at 5:45 p.m.

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose, Maura Verleg and Josie Hollamon were named Big Ten Players to Watch.

Former Terp Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off single for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...