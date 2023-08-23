MM 8.23: Maryland field hockey ranked No. 3 in national preseason poll

Maryland field hockey was ranked No. 3 in the first national preseason poll of the season, the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced Tuesday.
Maryland received six first-place votes and 871 total voting points. The Terps are ranked behind only last year’s national champion, North Carolina, and last year’s runner-up, Northwestern. Maryland fell to Northwestern, 2-1, in the Final Four last season.
The Terps’ No. 3 rank is their highest in the preseason poll since 2019, when they entered the year ranked second nationally.
Like their ranking suggests, expectations are high for Maryland this year as it enters its 36th year under head coach Missy Meharg.
Maryland will open up its season at Stanford this Thursday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.
In other news
Emmett Siegel broke down the championship odds and storylines for the upcoming Big Ten football season.
Brian Melanson previewed the 2023 Maryland volleyball season.
Maryland men’s soccer players Alex Nitzl, Stefan Copetti and Bjarne Thiesen were named Big Ten Players to Watch.
Thiesen— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 22, 2023
Nitzl
Copetti
Your Big Ten Players to Watch pic.twitter.com/1S84mNQhcc
Maryland football released its uniforms for its blackout game on Sept. 15 against Virginia.
⚫️ See you in ⚫️— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 22, 2023
Blackout UVA | 9/15/23
Maryland women’s and men’s golf released their schedules for the upcoming season.
SCHEDULE UPDATE‼️— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) August 22, 2023
Check out our 2023 fall schedule now!
https://t.co/U1OvykuZVF
https://t.co/lpVeJ0oBRA#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/TXHy4C5rAo
SCHEDULE RELEASE ‼️— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) August 22, 2023
Our 2023-24 schedule is here ⤵️
https://t.co/nrygyyFb1y
https://t.co/cENKxbkABj#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/TVmEMwE2kL
Maryland volleyball released its promotional schedule.
DJ Khaled voice: ️ TELL 'EM TO BRING OUT THE PROMOTIONS pic.twitter.com/8KL9iNoyrg— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 22, 2023
