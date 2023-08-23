MM 8.23: Maryland field hockey ranked No. 3 in national preseason poll

Maryland field hockey was ranked No. 3 in the first national preseason poll of the season, the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced Tuesday.

Maryland received six first-place votes and 871 total voting points. The Terps are ranked behind only last year’s national champion, North Carolina, and last year’s runner-up, Northwestern. Maryland fell to Northwestern, 2-1, in the Final Four last season.

The Terps’ No. 3 rank is their highest in the preseason poll since 2019, when they entered the year ranked second nationally.

Like their ranking suggests, expectations are high for Maryland this year as it enters its 36th year under head coach Missy Meharg.

Maryland will open up its season at Stanford this Thursday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

In other news

Emmett Siegel broke down the championship odds and storylines for the upcoming Big Ten football season.

Brian Melanson previewed the 2023 Maryland volleyball season.

Maryland men’s soccer players Alex Nitzl, Stefan Copetti and Bjarne Thiesen were named Big Ten Players to Watch.

Maryland football released its uniforms for its blackout game on Sept. 15 against Virginia.

Maryland women’s and men’s golf released their schedules for the upcoming season.

Maryland volleyball released its promotional schedule.