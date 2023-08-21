MM 8.21: Maryland cross country announces 2023 schedule

Maryland cross country’s 2023 schedule was released last Monday, featuring seven competitions.

Almost That Time‼️⏱️



Our 2023 Cross Country Schedule!



Just a few weeks out from the start of our season in Baltimore #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/zVKBaAmlmg — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 14, 2023

The Terps’ season will begin on Sept. 1 at the Baltimore Metro Meet in Baltimore, Md. They will stay in the state for their next competition eight days later at the Navy Invitational, hosted by the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Maryland finished third in the Navy Invitational last season.

After three weeks off, Maryland heads to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to compete in the Lehigh Paul Short. On Oct. 14, the team’s regular season comes to a close in Charlottesville, Virginia at the XC23 Pre-National — an opportunity to preview the course for the 2023 NCAA Championships on Nov. 18.

The Big Ten Championships will take place in Madison, Wisconsin on Oct. 27, and qualifiers will compete in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional on Nov. 10 back in Bethlehem, Pa.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara shared their takeaways from Maryland football’s preseason scrimmages.

Maryland women’s soccer fell to Florida on Sunday, 1-0, dropping its record to 0-1-1. Jack Parry had the story.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s upcoming season.

Maryland field hockey finished up its round of exhibition games.

And that's a wrap on preseason



Three Maryland track and field alumni are taking part in this year’s World Championships.