MM 8.2: Maryland women’s soccer announces two staff hirings

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s soccer added two new faces to its staff this week. Lauren Kelly was named the new strength and conditioning coach on Monday and Joe Wurtenberg was announced Tuesday as the team’s director of analytics.

Kelly served as the assistant director of sports performance at Wake Forest for the past two seasons. Before that, the former Murray State goalkeeper held a similar position at Cincinnati.

Wurtenberg most recently served as an analysis intern for FC Cincinnati and also previously worked on Xavier’s women’s soccer staff.

Both hires will look to be part of an improvement in the second season of head coach Meg Nemzer’s tenure with the Terps. In 2022, they finished with an 4-8-5 record.

Maryland opens the 2023 season on Aug. 17 at American.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer announced scheduling changes ahead of its season opener.

Former Terp Adam Kolarek was traded to the New York Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games multiple times in a season.

Maryland men’s basketball began its trip to Italy.

Former Terp Connor Kelly signed a new contract with the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League.