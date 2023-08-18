MM 8.18: Two Maryland football games to be streamed on Peacock, per report

Two Maryland football games will be streamed on Peacock this season unless they are flexed to other networks, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

More B1G TV schedules on FOX & Peacock (P), sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, if no games flexed to other networks. Times ET



Sept 23 Oklahoma at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Sept 30 Michigan at Nebraska, noon (FOX)

Sept 30 Mich State at Iowa 3:30 (P)

Oct 7 Rutgers at Wisconsin noon (P)… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 15, 2023

Maryland’s games at Ohio State on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. and home against Illinois on Oct. 14 at noon will be offered exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming service. This fall marks the first season of the $7 billion Big Ten media rights deal that will run through the 2029-30 season. The agreement states that eight football games per season will be available exclusively on Peacock.

Broadcast information for Maryland’s first three games was previously released on May 31.

The Terps’ first game of the season against Towson on Sept. 2 will air on Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m., their matchup against Charlotte on Sept. 9 will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. and their game against Virginia on Sept. 16 will be shown on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer opened up the fall sports season with a 0-0 draw against American University. Jack Parry had the game story.

Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list.

For the third year in a row



Lia is on the @PolynesianFBHOF Player of the Year Watch List!



➡️ https://t.co/9GF202dCBU pic.twitter.com/ETVT2thnYW — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 17, 2023

15 Maryland gymnasts were named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans.

Proud of our 15 #GymTerps recognized as WCGA Scholastic All-Americans! Doing great things in the gym and in the classroom pic.twitter.com/n8wMCHTZKO — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) August 17, 2023

Former Terp Will Koras was named as an assistant coach for West Virginia’s golf team.