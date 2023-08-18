 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.18: Two Maryland football games to be streamed on Peacock, per report

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Colin McNamara
NCAA Football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
Mike Locksley enters his fifth season as Maryland’s head coach in 2023.
Two Maryland football games will be streamed on Peacock this season unless they are flexed to other networks, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Maryland’s games at Ohio State on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. and home against Illinois on Oct. 14 at noon will be offered exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming service. This fall marks the first season of the $7 billion Big Ten media rights deal that will run through the 2029-30 season. The agreement states that eight football games per season will be available exclusively on Peacock.

Broadcast information for Maryland’s first three games was previously released on May 31.

The Terps’ first game of the season against Towson on Sept. 2 will air on Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m., their matchup against Charlotte on Sept. 9 will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. and their game against Virginia on Sept. 16 will be shown on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer opened up the fall sports season with a 0-0 draw against American University. Jack Parry had the game story.

Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list.

15 Maryland gymnasts were named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans.

Former Terp Will Koras was named as an assistant coach for West Virginia’s golf team.

