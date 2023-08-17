MM 8.17: Jaishawn Barham and Delmar Glaze named to Lombardi Award watch list

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham and offensive tackle Delmar Glaze were named Tuesday to the Lombardi Award preseason watch list.

The award is given to the offensive or defensive lineman who best portrays the character and discipline of Vince Lombardi, in addition to outstanding play on the field. Despite being a linebacker, Barham is eligible because he sets up “no further than five yards deep from the line of scrimmage,” according to the award’s criteria.

Barham has now been named to three different preseason award watch lists, along with the Bednarik Award and Butkus Award. He is coming off an impressive freshman season during which he recorded 53 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Glaze will serve as the Terps’ only returning starting offensive lineman this season. Last year, Glaze was the second-highest graded pass blocking tackle in the Big Ten and ranked seventh in the nation with an 85.7 grade.

