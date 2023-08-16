MM 8.16: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Manning Award preseason watch list

Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Manning Award preseason watch list, it was announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the top quarterback in the nation. He was one of 33 quarterbacks named to the list.

This is the third watch list that the redshirt senior has been named to this preseason, along with the Maxwell Award watch list (best player in college football) and Davey O’Brien Award watch list (best quarterback in college football).

Tagovailoa and the Terps open the 2023 season on Aug. 2 against Towson.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball released its non-conference schedule.

Maryland football’s Jaishawn Barham and Delmar Glaze were named to the Lombardi Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the lineman who “exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi, in addition to outstanding performance and ability on the field.”

TV schedules for select matchups across numerous Maryland sports were released.

See you on the B1G Network (3x !!) #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/2HkPSJluBE — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 15, 2023

Catch the Terps on the B1G Network this season! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ESuHUlo9Dq — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 15, 2023

Several Maryland wrestlers were given preseason ranks.

Preseason rankings are starting to file in and our guys are well represented!



Looking forward to making some noise this season#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/AuuNzsLKO7 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) August 15, 2023

Maryland field hockey will take on Syracuse in an exhibition on Wednesday.