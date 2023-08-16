 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.16: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Manning Award preseason watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

AndrewChodes
Purdue v Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa has been named to three preseason watch lists ahead of the 2023 season.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Manning Award preseason watch list, it was announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the top quarterback in the nation. He was one of 33 quarterbacks named to the list.

This is the third watch list that the redshirt senior has been named to this preseason, along with the Maxwell Award watch list (best player in college football) and Davey O’Brien Award watch list (best quarterback in college football).

Tagovailoa and the Terps open the 2023 season on Aug. 2 against Towson.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball released its non-conference schedule.

Maryland football’s Jaishawn Barham and Delmar Glaze were named to the Lombardi Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the lineman who “exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi, in addition to outstanding performance and ability on the field.”

TV schedules for select matchups across numerous Maryland sports were released.

Several Maryland wrestlers were given preseason ranks.

Maryland field hockey will take on Syracuse in an exhibition on Wednesday.

