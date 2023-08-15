Maryland women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2023-24 season

Maryland women’s basketball on Tuesday released its 11-game non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Terps will open their season on Nov. 6 with a home game against Harvard before a pair of road games to complete home-and-home series against perennial national championship contenders.

On Nov. 12, Maryland will play at South Carolina in a rematch of last year’s Elite Eight from which the Gamecocks emerged victorious. The Terps also lost to South Carolina, which has made three straight Final Fours and won the 2022 national championship, in their home opener last season.

Just four days after, the Terps will travel to play UConn, a team they defeated during the 2022-23 regular season. The Huskies are coming off their first Final Four-less campaign since 2007, although they — like South Carolina — project to be one of the top teams in the nation once again.

Next, Maryland will welcome Syracuse to College Park on Nov. 19. It’ll then play games against Washington State, Green Bay and UMass in the Cancún Challenge during the span of three consecutive days from Nov. 23-25.

After returning from Mexico, Maryland will wrap up its non-conference slate with four consecutive home games against Niagara (Nov. 29), George Mason (Dec. 3), Towson (Dec. 12) and James Madison (Dec. 20). The games against Niagara and Towson had been previously revealed by a Freedom of Information Act request by Testudo Times. Both opponents will receive $20,000 for their participation.

Last season, Maryland played 11 non-conference regular-season games and won nine. Including the postseason, the Terps finished with an overall record of 28-7, were ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press top 25 poll and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps’ conference schedule will be announced at a later date, but their Big Ten opponents were released in June. Maryland will play both home and away games against Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers. It’ll only play Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin at home and only face Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska on the road.