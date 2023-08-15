MM 8.15: Jaishawn Barham named to Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham was named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The award is given annually to the best defensive player in the nation.

Barham was one of 16 Big Ten players and just five underclassmen nationally named to the list. He was also previously named to the Butkus Award watch list; The Butkus Award is given to the top linebacker in the country.

Barham is coming off a breakthrough freshman season during which he racked up 58 tackles — 6.5 for loss — and had both a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

He led all Big Ten freshmen in tackles in 2022 and was Maryland’s leader in both tackles and sacks. He was subsequently named to the multiple freshman All-America teams and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Continuing Testudo Times’ position breakdowns for Maryland football, Andrew Chodes broke down the Terps’ running backs.

Jack Parry previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s upcoming season.

The television schedule for the Asheville Championship was released. The Terps will face off against Davidson in the first round on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and play either UAB or Clemson two days later.

Ready to hoop in Asheville!



Bracket and times are set for the @AshevilleChamp



➡️ https://t.co/fltsoWxQsY pic.twitter.com/YtJiWZ3Z1n — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 14, 2023

Maryland cross country released its 2023 schedule.

Almost That Time‼️⏱️



Our 2023 Cross Country Schedule!



Just a few weeks out from the start of our season in Baltimore #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/zVKBaAmlmg — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 14, 2023

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse star Abby Bosco was named the Athletes Unlimited women’s lacrosse league’s defensive player of the year.