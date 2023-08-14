 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.14: Offensive tackle Samir Camacho commits to Maryland football

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice
Maryland football earned its 19th commitment in the class of 2024 over the weekend.
Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maryland football obtained a commitment Sunday from three-star offensive tackle Samir Camacho.

Listed at 6-foot-3.5 and 281 pounds, Camacho is the sixth offensive tackle in the class of 2024 to pledge to play for the Terps. He attends Cypress Falls High School in Houston, Texas, where he was named to the 6A All-District 16 first team as a junior. His team went 7-3 in the regular season before falling in the second round of the state playoffs.

Camacho is ranked by 247Sports as the 85th-best offensive tackle in his class and No. 162 player from Texas. He took an official visit to College Park on June 9-11.

Camacho, who chose the Terps over finalists TCU, Duke and UTSA, became the 19th commit in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class.

In other news

A handful of former Maryland football players made impacts in the first week of the NFL preseason.

DeMatha Catholic High School named its basketball court in honor of former head coach and current Maryland assistant Mike Jones.

Matt Shaw hit his first home run since being promoted to High-A.

Maryland men’s soccer scrimmaged VCU.

Terps women’s soccer scrimmaged Drexel.

Maryland volleyball will hold its Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 19.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse midfielder John Geppert started his first game for the Premier Lacrosse League’s Atlas Lacrosse Club.

Maryland volleyball director of operations Kyle Thompson helped the United States’ U19 team win the FIVB world championship.

