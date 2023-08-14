MM 8.14: Offensive tackle Samir Camacho commits to Maryland football

Maryland football obtained a commitment Sunday from three-star offensive tackle Samir Camacho.

Listed at 6-foot-3.5 and 281 pounds, Camacho is the sixth offensive tackle in the class of 2024 to pledge to play for the Terps. He attends Cypress Falls High School in Houston, Texas, where he was named to the 6A All-District 16 first team as a junior. His team went 7-3 in the regular season before falling in the second round of the state playoffs.

Camacho is ranked by 247Sports as the 85th-best offensive tackle in his class and No. 162 player from Texas. He took an official visit to College Park on June 9-11.

Camacho, who chose the Terps over finalists TCU, Duke and UTSA, became the 19th commit in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class.

In other news

A handful of former Maryland football players made impacts in the first week of the NFL preseason.

DJ Moore TDs are back in a big way pic.twitter.com/M5juA87Nbt — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 12, 2023

JAKE FUNK TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/1jVZxyxQ8f — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 12, 2023

Brian Cobbs!



Terps just keep finding the end zone



(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/uCURy9aVb2 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 12, 2023

Tae on the field before his first NFL action!



(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/7jn0e6Mk5b — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 11, 2023

DeMatha Catholic High School named its basketball court in honor of former head coach and current Maryland assistant Mike Jones.

What an honor for @Terp_CoachMJ



The court at DeMatha has been named in his honor. Congrats Coach!



(via @DarrenMHaynes) pic.twitter.com/odumH0szFT — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 14, 2023

Matt Shaw hit his first home run since being promoted to High-A.

Congratulations to Matt Shaw on his first High-A home run!#DirtyTerps https://t.co/bl96gnPioa — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 11, 2023

Maryland men’s soccer scrimmaged VCU.

Albi with an absolute missile last night pic.twitter.com/McxBCrLkNs — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 12, 2023

Terps women’s soccer scrimmaged Drexel.

Exhibition #2 is in the books



Next stop➡️Season Opener pic.twitter.com/Yp72p0ROfZ — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 12, 2023

Maryland volleyball will hold its Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 19.

See you all



Catch your 2023 #VolleyTerps in action for the first time this fall at the Red-White Scrimmage next Saturday ️ pic.twitter.com/zPVRpbAcoc — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 11, 2023

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse midfielder John Geppert started his first game for the Premier Lacrosse League’s Atlas Lacrosse Club.

“We’re gonna have fun and do our thing.”



First career start for @jgepp9 pic.twitter.com/YCG7CuyMl9 — Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) August 12, 2023

Maryland volleyball director of operations Kyle Thompson helped the United States’ U19 team win the FIVB world championship.