Testudo Talk Podcast: Thoughts on Big Ten expansion and a preseason roundup

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Andrew Chodes gives his thoughts on Big Ten expansion and what the future holds in not just football, but for every sport. He then discusses some Maryland football preseason awards, men’s basketball news and fall sports schedules.

On this episode

The implications of Oregon and Washington officially joining the Big Ten

Maryland men’s basketball in Italy

Football preseason awards

Fall sports scheduling update

