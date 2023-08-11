MM 8.11: Roman Hemby and Jaishawn Barham named to preseason watch lists

Maryland running back Roman Hemby and linebacker Jaishawn Barham were named to preseason watch lists this week.

Hemby was named Wednesday to the Doak Walker Award watch list, and Barham was named Thursday to the Butkus Award watch list. Both awards are presented to the nation’s best at each player’s respective position.

Hemby, now a redshirt sophomore, proved to be one of the Big Ten’s best running backs last year. He ranked top-six in the conference in both rushing touchdowns (10) and yards per carry (5.26). In total, Hemby tallied 989 rushing yards, the 12th-most in program history. He also had nearly 300 receiving yards.

Barham also had a tremendous debut season. The linebacker led all Big Ten freshmen in tackles (58), and was just one of three Terps to start all 12 games on defense. As well, Barham managed 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball will play Davidson in the first round of the Asheville Championship, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

NEWS: Maryland will play Davidson and Clemson will face UAB in the first round of the 2023 Asheville Championship, according to a source.https://t.co/bQqBEZkNaH — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 9, 2023

Former Maryland men’s soccer standout Joshua Bolma scored his first professional goal.

A moment you never forget!



Congrats to Josh Bolma on his first professional goal! pic.twitter.com/lJp3idKpMV — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 10, 2023

Maryland men’s golf was named a GCAA All-Academic Team.