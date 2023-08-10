 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.10: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jack_Parry
Ohio State v Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa was one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Tuesday to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list for the second straight year.

The redshirt senior was also named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list last week.

Thirty-five quarterbacks were included on the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the top quarterback in the FBS.

Tagovailoa holds Maryland records for career passing yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completions, completion percentage and passing efficiency after three seasons with the program.

Last season, he threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and 262 completions. His passing yards total trailed only Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the most in the Big Ten.

In other news

Maryland running back Roman Hemby was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list Wednesday.

Maryland men’s soccer announced the newest and final member of its 2023 roster, midfielder Leon Koehl.

Class of 2024 utility Jacob Hauk committed to Maryland baseball. Hauk attends Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland.

Former Maryland baseball player Maxwell Costes was called up to Double-A to play for the Bowie Baysox and went 3-for-4 in his debut.

Maryland volleyball middle blocker Anastasia Russ was named one of the top 20 players in the Big Ten.

Maryland golfer Will Koras was named a GCAA All-America Scholar.

