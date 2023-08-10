MM 8.10: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Tuesday to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list for the second straight year.

The redshirt senior was also named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list last week.

Thirty-five quarterbacks were included on the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the top quarterback in the FBS.

Tagovailoa holds Maryland records for career passing yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completions, completion percentage and passing efficiency after three seasons with the program.

Last season, he threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and 262 completions. His passing yards total trailed only Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the most in the Big Ten.

In other news

Maryland running back Roman Hemby was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list Wednesday.

Hembeast is back!@r_h3mby is on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, given to the nation's best running back



Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 9, 2023

Maryland men’s soccer announced the newest and final member of its 2023 roster, midfielder Leon Koehl.

Our 2023 roster is now complete



Welcome to Maryland, Leon Koehl! — Maryland Men's Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 9, 2023

Class of 2024 utility Jacob Hauk committed to Maryland baseball. Hauk attends Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland.

Praise be to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Thank you for shaping me and molding me according to your plan! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates. I am beyond thrilled to say I will attend the University of Maryland! — Jacob Hauk (@JacobHauk2024) August 10, 2023

Former Maryland baseball player Maxwell Costes was called up to Double-A to play for the Bowie Baysox and went 3-for-4 in his debut.

Terps Baseball Alum Max Costes went 3-4 tonight with an RBI in his debut with the Double-A Bowie Baysox — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 9, 2023

Maryland volleyball middle blocker Anastasia Russ was named one of the top 20 players in the Big Ten.

Maryland volleyball led the country in blocking last season, and Anastasia Russ led the way. The MB clocks in at No. 16 on the Big Ten. — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 9, 2023

Maryland golfer Will Koras was named a GCAA All-America Scholar.