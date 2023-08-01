 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.1: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

Ohio State v Maryland
This is the third consecutive season Taulia Tagovailoa has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the preseason watch list for Maxwell Award, it was announced Monday. It marked the third straight season in which he has been selected to the list.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top player in the country regardless of position. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, also the recipient of the Heisman Trophy, was the 2022 awardee.

Tagovailoa has already set multiple Maryland career passing records, including yards and touchdowns. He also helped lead the Terps to two straight bowl victories in 2021 and 2022.

The redshirt senior was one of 11 Big Ten players — and three quarterbacks in the conference — named to the watch list.

In other news

Emmett Siegel broke down Maryland’s linebackers for the upcoming football season.

Maryland men’s basketball released its game schedule for its Italy trip.

Maryland field hockey had five players seelcted to the 2023 U21 United States Junior National Team Selection Camp.

Former Maryland pitcher Jose Cuas was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

Maryland women’s soccer hired Lauren Kelly as its new strength and conditioning coach.

