MM 8.1: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the preseason watch list for Maxwell Award, it was announced Monday. It marked the third straight season in which he has been selected to the list.

➡️ https://t.co/z71uOUbvs5 pic.twitter.com/Dg0mUiIdyJ — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 31, 2023

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top player in the country regardless of position. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, also the recipient of the Heisman Trophy, was the 2022 awardee.

Tagovailoa has already set multiple Maryland career passing records, including yards and touchdowns. He also helped lead the Terps to two straight bowl victories in 2021 and 2022.

The redshirt senior was one of 11 Big Ten players — and three quarterbacks in the conference — named to the watch list.

In other news

Emmett Siegel broke down Maryland’s linebackers for the upcoming football season.

Maryland men’s basketball released its game schedule for its Italy trip.

The Italy Itinerary



Our game schedule is set! pic.twitter.com/JF2FbJkVey — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 31, 2023

Maryland field hockey had five players seelcted to the 2023 U21 United States Junior National Team Selection Camp.

(1/2) Congratulations to these Terps for being selected to the U21 Junior National Team Selection Camp!



Hope Rose | @10hoperose

Ericka Morris Adams | @erickamorrisad1 #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/VZBCIXRld5 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 31, 2023

(2/2) And congrats to our newcomers for this amazing accomplishment!



Josie Hollamon

Maci Bradford

Alyssa Klebasko#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/7yi8S30Akm — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 31, 2023

Former Maryland pitcher Jose Cuas was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

New Chicago #Cubs reliever Jose Cuas was 3-0 with four holds and a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances for the Royals. In the past month, he has yielded a 1.86 ERA with a .200 opponent's batting average. https://t.co/bfChtfzyts — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer hired Lauren Kelly as its new strength and conditioning coach.